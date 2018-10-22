Progress Book helps parents track progress

Last week, I wrote about parent-teacher conferences and the importance of ongoing parent/student/teacher communication to each student’s academic and educational success. Through the use of technology, our school district is improving the communication process.

Progress Book, an online grading system currently used by all kindergarten though 12th grade teachers in our school district, has a component that allows parents to access their child’s grades from any computer with an internet connection. Progress Book’s Parent Viewer enables parents to track student grades throughout each quarter with 24/7 access to classroom information and progress reports. Currently, the Parent Viewer component of Progress Book is open to all parents of students attending each of our seven schools. In order to access the parent viewer component of Progress Book go to our district’s homepage, www.huberheightscityschools.org and click on Quick Links.

Once the page appears, scroll down and click on Progress Book Student and Parent Viewer. Next, you will be asked to log in or, if you do not currently have a Progress Book account, to create a new account. Follow the prompts and provide the requested information in order to create a new account. Families new to the our school district should have already received a letter with the information necessary to create a new account.

In order to ensure confidentiality and prevent “hackers” from having access to student information, everything contained on the Progress Book site is encrypted. As with any confidential information, parents and students are reminded to never share their username and password with others.

We know that parents and guardians are concerned about the academic progress of their children and utilizing Progress Book tremendously improves communication between teachers, parents, and students. It is ideal for providing parents and students with a timely way to track academic progress. If you need any assistance or have any questions, please contact the technology paraprofessional at your child’s school. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/10/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-3.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

