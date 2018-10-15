Get the most out of Parent-Teacher Conferences

The first grading period for students ended on Thursday, October 12, and parents should be receiving information about parent-teacher conferences. Fall conferences are a great way to learn about how your child has been doing in school and share information about your child with his/her teacher(s). Because our teachers meet with many parents, the length of each conference may only be 15 – 20 minutes. In order to make the most of this short amount of time, it is helpful if parents come prepared to the conference.

Here are a few suggestions that can help parents and families get ready for parent-teacher conferences:

As you review your child’s progress thus far, be sure to make a list of any questions you would like to ask the teacher.

Talk with your child about his or her progress in school. What are their perceptions about how things are going in the classroom? Does he/she have any concerns or questions about things occurring in the classroom?

Take time to review your child’s work, grades, and progress reports. Look through the work he/she has been bringing home. Is there anything in the work that you or your child are unsure about or need additional help with?

Be sure to share any important information about your child with the teacher. You see your child after school hours and you may have some insight and information that will help the teacher help your child.

Ask the teacher what you can do at home to support your child’s learning.

After the conference, be sure to take the time to chat with your child about the information that was discussed. Talk about the ways you and the teacher will work together to help him/her learn.

Remember, both parents and teachers share a common goal, they want children to be successful. Parent-teacher conferences usually result in each person learning something new about how to best help the student learn. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

