Math Night scheduled for Oct. 9

At the April 2018 Board meeting, the Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education approved two recommendations from the Office of Curriculum and Instruction to purchase the Bridges in Mathematics program for students in grades kindergarten through grade five and the Go Math! program for students in grades six through eight. Our students and teachers have been using these new math materials since school began in August and now we would like to invite parents, guardians and families to learn more about these two math programs.

A Family Engagement Math Night is planned for Tuesday, October 9. The event will be held at Weisenborn Junior High School, 6061 Old Troy Pike, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This program has been planned so that parents and guardians can learn more about the two new math programs being used in all five of our elementary schools and our junior high school. In addition to an introduction to the two new math programs, parents/guardians will also learn about ways they can support their children’s math education at home. There will also be opportunities to participate in family math activities and games, giveaways, raffles, and light refreshments. Information about the Family Engagement Math Night can be found on our website, www.huberheightscityschools.org.

Family and parent involvement in our schools is very important to the education of our students. We hope that many of our families will be able to attend this important informational and fun event. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

