Gunnell addresses school report card

At the September Board of Education meeting, a presentation was made to the Board on our school district’s results on the 2018 Local Report Card. The presentation not only looked at the results from this year’s state testing, but also the trend data of our test scores over the past three years. The Power Point Presentation on the District’s report card can be found on our website. The building report card summaries and progress measures are posted on the website of each building.

In the area of English Language Arts (ELA), the overall scores of fourth grade students at Charles Huber, Valley Forge, and Wright Brothers are at/above the state average. The overall scores of fifth and sixth grade students at Charles Huber and Monticello are at/above the state average. The overall scores of Wayne students in English I are also at/above the state average. All ELA scores in grades 3-8, and English I and II have shown improvement from 2016 to 2018. In the math area, the overall scores of third graders at Monticello and Valley Forge are at/above the state average. The overall math scores of fourth and fifth graders at Charles are at/above the state average. The overall math scores of sixth graders in all five of our elementary schools are at/above the state average.

As a school district, we are focused on student learning and are implementing strategies in the core areas to improve teaching and learning. In the ELA area, continuing this school year in all of our schools, is a daily intervention and enrichment time built into the schedule that allows staff to target each student’s specific needs. After school tutoring for identified third grade students started last week. Regular and frequent progress monitoring in reading is used to assess our students’ academic performance and evaluate the effectiveness of classroom instruction. We also continue to provide staff development for our teachers that focuses on effective teaching strategies in the ELA area. In the math area, we have adopted a new math program for students in grades K – 8. We are also providing staff with training and professional development opportunities in the area of math as well as half-day collaborative meeting that allow our staff to review math data and work on instructional strategies. Common formative math assessments allow our staff to track and evaluate student progress throughout the school year and to identify areas that need improvement.

Overall, we were disappointed with the results on this year’s Local Report Card. These scores simply do not represent the hard work and learning that is occurring in our classrooms on a daily basis. We know there is a great deal of work to be done in order to improve student achievement and progress in all areas. We will use the data from this year’s Local Report Card as a tool, one of many, that provides us with information we can use to improve teaching and learning in our classrooms. If you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

