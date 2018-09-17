September is Attendance Awareness Month across the country and in Ohio. Regular attendance is an important factor in a student’s achievement at school and helps prepare them for the world of work. Starting in kindergarten, students with too many absences can fall behind in school. Students not in school have fewer opportunities to learn the material that enables them to succeed in their classes. Research on student attendance tells us several things: 1) Students that eventually drop out of school are absent more often than other students beginning as early as the first grade; 2) Students with high attendance rates score higher on achievement tests than those students that are frequently absent; and 3) High attendance rates are indicators of effective schools. The Ohio Department of Education recognizes the importance of school attendance by including attendance on the Local Report Card issued for each district and school building. Last year, our district’s student attendance rate was calculated at 93.5%.

We know that regular attendance will help students achieve in the classroom and prepare them for a positive life after graduation. Business owners and managers in the Huber Heights area tell us that they believe that it is important to set high expectations for attendance. By teaching our students the importance of being present in school, they are more likely to become productive citizens and successful members of the workforce. If parents have questions about their child’s attendance, please contact the school. If you would like more information about our Board of Education’s policies and regulations on attendance please go to our district’s website, www.huberheightscityschools.org and click on Board of Education. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/09/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-2.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.