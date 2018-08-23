School year off to great start

The hard work of our staff members has helped the 2018-2019 school year kick off to a great start. It takes many people working many hours to set the stage for a successful school year.

Thanks to our maintenance and custodial staff, our buildings and grounds look clean and well-maintained. Our office staff members and building administrators have spent hours developing schedules, organizing student records, preparing class lists, and working with our teaching staff. Our nutrition services staff have been busy preparing menus and ordering supplies and our transportation staff not only worked on bus routes, they also make sure our buses are in safe, working order. The technology staff spent many hours updating and repairing computers and other pieces of instructional technology. Our teachers and paraprofessionals worked many hours creating bulletin boards and working in classrooms to make sure that books, supplies, parent materials, and everything needed for the first day of school was ready for students. I believe that it is important to note that much of the work done in our schools during the summer months is done on our staff members own time. Beginning in July and up until the first week of school, our parking lots begin to fill with staff that come in “off the clock” to begin preparations for the first day of school.

As I visited each of our seven schools on the first day of school I was very impressed with our buildings, our classrooms, and the way our school and district personnel worked together to make sure each one of our students had a successful first day back to school. I want to thank everyone that has contributed to a great start to our 2018-2019 school year. I am looking forward to even more successes as our school year continues. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-3.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.