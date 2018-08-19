STEM Day in the Park is Aug. 25

Encouraging our students to develop skills in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and technology (STEM) is very important. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, STEM occupations are growing at 17%, while other occupations are growing at 9.8%. Individuals that hold degrees in the STEM area have a higher income even in non-STEM careers. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics workers play a significant role in the continued growth and stability of the U.S. economy. In the Huber Heights City School District, we hope to spark an interest in STEM and then foster and grow that interest throughout our PK through 12 educational program. Very simply, we want our Wayne High School graduates to be prepared for success with STEM opportunities. To that end, STEM Day in the Park IX will be held on Saturday, August 25, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Shullgate Park in Huber Heights. This fun, free, family day is full of hands-on, interesting, and thought provoking activities for students in grades PK through 12. It is also a great way to promote children’s interest in STEM opportunities.

Through the hard work and efforts of Mrs. Kathleen Bledsoe, a teacher at Wayne High School, the first STEM Day in the Park was held nine years ago. Since then, the event continues to grow larger with the help of many volunteers and many, many hours of work. Additional information about STEM Day in the Park IX can be found on our website, www.huberheightscityschools.org. There is also a short registration form to download, complete, and bring to the event.

Over the coming decades, we want our Huber Heights’ students to be leaders in the STEM area. We are fortunate that teachers like Mrs. Bledsoe and others are helping to prepare our children to be in the forefront of these future STEM discoveries. I want to thank them for their hard work! We hope to see you on Saturday, August 25, at STEM Day in the Park. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-2.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.