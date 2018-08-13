Welcome back to a new school year

You may have noticed an increase in activity around our schools the last few weeks. That is because school begins for our students on Wednesday, August 15. The floors are polished, bulletin boards are up, supplies have been put away, and books are each student’s desk just waiting to be opened. Our teachers, administrators, maintenance, custodial, transportation, nutrition services, and office support personnel have been working hard to make sure that the 2018 – 2019 school year gets off to a great start.

Schools today are very different and if you have time to look through your children’s textbooks, you will quickly notice that children have to learn more today than their grandparents or parents. Not only are students responsible for learning the core subjects, including reading, writing, math, and the sciences but subjects such as history, literature, and the arts are equally essential. Additionally, in today’s global society, students must gain knowledge of other skills, including problem-solving, critical thinking, and teamwork.

One thing that has not changed over the years is the importance of parent involvement in student learning. I strongly encourage parents and other family members to attend school functions and stay involved in your children’s education. Research shows that children whose parents are more involved in their education are better adjusted, less likely to drop out, and have higher academic achievement. If you ever have any concerns about your child and his or her academic progress, please contact your child’s teacher(s). It is best to try to solve any issues or concerns as soon as possible so that they don’t become barriers to learning.

We are fortunate in Huber Heights to have a supportive community and a school district staff that is committed to the success of our students. We will do our very best to provide each one of our students a quality education so that one day graduates of the Huber Heights City School District can be successful adults and citizens. I look forward to a very exciting 2018 – 2019 school year. If you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-1.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.