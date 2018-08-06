Tips to prepare for new school year

The first day of school for children in the Huber Heights City School District is Wednesday, August 15. There are things parents and families can do now to help the first day go smoothly for students.

Transition back into a school schedule. In the summer, children are used to more playtime, later bedtimes, and sleeping later in the morning. Now is the time to begin to transition back to a school schedule. Start a week before the first day of school and begin the bedtime routine about 10-15 minutes earlier each night. Then wake children up 10-15 minutes earlier each morning. Do this every day, until everyone is back on a school schedule.

Shop for school supplies. School supply lists for each grade level are available on our website, www.huberheightscityschools.org. Plan a special shopping trip with your child and if possible, allow them to help find and select the supplies on their list. Having the right tools will help your child feel prepared for school.

Connect with school friends. A familiar friend from the prior school year can help children feel more comfortable when heading back to school. Refresh school relationships before school starts by scheduling a play date or meeting up at a local park.

Talk with your child about school. Ask your child if he/she has any worries about the first day of school, and how you can help. Talking about this anxiety and allowing your child to express any fears openly may be enough to help him/her calm down. Remind your child that the teacher is always there to help them.

We are looking forward to welcoming students back to school on August 15. Plan to attend your child’s school open house, meet their teacher, and see the classroom. If you need additional information about our schools, please go to our website, www.huberheightscityschools.org. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/08/web1_Supt.-Gunnell.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

