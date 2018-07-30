City, schools thrive on collaboration

Working together is important. We are fortunate in the city of Huber Heights to have a Board of Education and City Council that recognize that we can accomplish more working together than we can working alone. On Tuesday, July 24, a joint work session between the members of the Huber Heights City Council and the members of the Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education was held. Among the items discussed were the traffic patterns around our elementary schools and the use of school resource officers.

In addition to the joint work sessions, there are other ways our school district and our city work together. Recently, the Huber Heights Police and Fire Departments conducted safety training at Wayne High School. They used different simulations to practice their response to specific scenarios. By utilizing Wayne, our first responders become familiar with the layout of our schools and can better react in the event of a real emergency. Our printed district newsletter is distributed via the city water bills helping our school district save money on postage. The School Resource Officers assigned to Wayne High School and Weisenborn Junior High School not only keep our schools safer, they also give our students an opportunity to interact in a positive way with police officers.

Another example of working together will take place on Tuesday, August 7, when the Huber Heights Police Department will use Wayne High School to host the National Night Out. This event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and the admission is free. National Night Out is a nation-wide event held on the first Tuesday in August and designed to help enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while promoting a true sense of community. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

There is no doubt that working together with our city helps us do more for the students of our school district and our community than we would be able to do working alone. If you questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/07/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-3.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.