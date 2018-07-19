HHCS earns Purple Star designation

In May, the Ohio Department of Education awarded thirty-three Ohio schools the “Purple Star” designation. Five of the thirty-three schools are located in the Huber Heights City School District. The five schools are Rushmore Elementary School, Valley Forge Elementary School, Wright Brothers Elementary School Weisenborn Junior High School, and Wayne High School. The Purple Star designation is awarded to military-friendly schools that demonstrate a major commitment to serving students and families connected to our nation’s armed forces. Schools that earn the award receive a special Purple Star recognition to display in their buildings.

In order to earn a Purple Star designation, each school must complete the following activities:

The school must have a staff member that serves as a point of contact for military students and families. This staff member is the primary liaison between them and the school.

The liaison completes professional development on special considerations for military students and families under federal law.

The liaison identifies and informs teachers of the military-connected students in their classrooms and the special considerations military families and students should receive.

The school maintains a dedicated page on its website featuring resources for military families.

Each school must also complete one optional activity from the following:

The school provides professional development for staff on special considerations for military students and families.

The school board passes a resolution publicizing the school’s support for military children and families.

The school hosts a military recognition event that demonstrates a military-friendly culture.

There are approximately 34,000 children in Ohio with one or more parents serving in the military. This includes the children of active duty, reserve and Ohio National Guard members. We know that children that come from military families may need extra support as they adjust to a new school and we want to do our best to help them feel successful in our schools. If you questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/07/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-2.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

