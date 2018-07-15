District adopts new math curriculum

At the April 2018 Board meeting, the Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education approved two recommendations from the Office of Curriculum and Instruction to purchase the Bridges math program for students in grades kindergarten through grade five and the Go Math program for students in grades six through eight. This means that when school starts in August, our students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade will be utilizing new math textbooks and materials.

When our school district selects new instructional programs, a process is followed to ensure the new materials meet the varied learning needs of our students and align to state standards. The process begins with a survey of our staff on the program currently in use. Next, a committee is formed that includes teachers and administrators from each of our schools and grade levels that will be impacted by the change in materials. The committee meets to review the staff surveys and to go through the Ohio approved resources. With this information, the committee selects resources to preview and then reviews these resources including presentations from the publishers of these resources. Once resources are narrowed down, teachers that are willing to pilot these materials in their classrooms are selected and provided with training. As the teachers use the new materials in their classrooms, anecdotal notes and other data are collected and shared with the entire committee. Feedback from other teachers is also collected and shared. After the parent/community review, a selection from the available materials is made and a recommendation is placed on the Board of Education agenda. Board members listen to the recommendation, ask questions and then vote to accept or reject the recommendation.

When we select new materials for our classrooms at a district level, we want to make sure that we are purchasing the best possible resources for our students. If you are interested in learning more about this process and/or want to remain up-to-date on what materials and textbooks are being reviewed, please go to our district webpage, www.huberheightscityschools.org and go to “Departments” at the top of the page. Next, click on “Departments” to access the pull down menu and click on “Curriculum and Instruction”. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/07/web1_Supt.-Gunnell-1.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.