School staff busy in summer months

Even though it is summer and school is out, our staff members continue to work very hard wrapping up one school year and preparing for the next school year. Once school is over and students have gone home for the summer break, our staff members begin the task of cleaning out classrooms, packing up materials and supplies, moving furniture, and removing decorations and student work from walls and bulletin boards. Our classrooms, schools, and other facilities are then cleaned from top to bottom.

It is also time to go through student records and make sure they are up-to-date and ready for the new school year. Each student has a cumulative folder that includes copies of registration information, test scores, report cards, and other important information. These folders follow a child as they advance through our school district from grade to grade and building to building and must be updated each year, before staff members leave for the summer.

Many of our staff members also use the summer months as learning opportunities. They attend professional conferences, training sessions, and take college classes. Our school district offers several professional development opportunities for our staff throughout the summer months. This new knowledge is used by our staff to prepare lessons and activities for the upcoming school year.

In July and early August our parking lots begin to fill with staff member’s cars as they begin to return to the building to begin preparations for the upcoming school year. Bulletin boards and decorations that were taken down in May and June are once again put up. Student desks are arranged in classrooms and supplies and textbooks are once again removed from storage and organized on desks and bookcases. Empty classrooms begin to take shape for a new school year and new students.

As you can see, our staff members work all year long to make sure our students receive a strong, quality education. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

