Websites for summer learning opportunities

It is no secret that children like to connect with learning using a computer or tablet and one way to encourage children to review and reinforce the academic skills learned during the school year is through educational websites. Listed below are a few websites that provide free educational information and activities that will help your child stay connected and continue learning through the summer months.

www.funbrain.com – Funbrain is created for children preschool through grade 8 and offers more than 100 fun, interactive games that develop skills in math, reading, and literacy. Plus, kids can read a variety of popular books and comics on the site, including Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Amelia Writes Again, and Brewster Rocket.

www.starfall.com – Targeted to preschool through second grade students, this website has many free activities and games focused on phonics, reading, and math.

www.thekidzpage.com – This website has hundreds of free games, puzzles, activities, coloring pages, clip art & more for children, families, parents, and teachers. New educational and fun games, activities and printables are added on a regular basis.

https://kids.nationalgeographic.com – This website targets children of elementary age level. It is very appealing to children who love animals. The main focus is learning about animals and nature. It has printable flash cards, stories, crafts, recipes, games, and videos.

http://illuminations.nctm.org – Explore the online library of over 100 educational activities that help to make math come alive in the classroom or at home. There are also web links to other online resources

www.aplusmath.com – This web site was developed to help students improve their math skills interactively. It includes games, flash cards, and worksheets.

www.readwritethink.org – Looking for engaging ways to introduce your child to reading or to encourage your teen to write? Need some age-appropriate book suggestions or rainy day activities? The materials here are your answer—all of them created by experts to be fun, educational, and easy to use outside of school.

www.wordcentral.com – Merriam-Webster’s Word Central provides activities to increase children’s word power and language skills. Alpha-bot, the word-spelling robot hosts the latest amazing word game and challenges spellers of all ages.

www.pbskids.org – Play educational games, watch PBS shows designed for children and find activities like coloring and music. PBS KIDS games and shows are research based and reviewed by educators.

www.storynory.com – Storynory has free audio stories that are beautifully read by professional actors. The site includes fairy tales, myths and legends, as well as original stories.

A child’s learning and brain development does not stop just because school is not in session. It is important that parents and caregivers use every opportunity possible to encourage and reinforce the academic skills children have gained during the school year. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

