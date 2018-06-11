Thanks for a successful school year

A successful school year does not happen by accident. It takes many people working very hard in order for our students to have the best possible learning environment. With the conclusion of the 2017 – 2018 school year, I want to thank the many people who contribute to the numerous achievements of our students and our district.

I want to thank our staff members for the hard work they do each and every day for our students. Our staff members do their best to make sure each child gets to school safely, learns in clean and efficiently run schools, and receives the instruction they need for academic success. Our staff always tries to do what is best for our community’s children.

I want to thank the families of our students for the support they give to their children and their education. They check backpacks and folders for important notices. They make sure homework is completed and help with science projects. They attend conferences and after school activities and make sure their children come to school every day ready to learn.

I want to thank our volunteers for the time they give to our schools and our students. Without fail, every time I visit one of our schools, I see volunteers assisting our staff and working with students. It would be impossible to meet the many learning needs of our students without the help of volunteers. Their generous gift of time makes a significant contribution to the education of our community’s children.

I want to thank our community. Community members work with our staff to provide opportunities to our students such as career day and other special programs. They provide our students with donated school supplies and other needed items. Community members attend school presentations, sporting events, and concerts to show support to the youth of our community.

I want to thank our Board of Education. Board members carefully review the policies that govern our district in order to help our students receive the best possible education. Their comments help bring a community perspective to our school district. They give of their own time to attend meetings and conferences aimed at improving our school district.

Lastly, I want to thank our students. They work hard every day in our classrooms to learn what they need to learn. They represent our district and our community on the playing field and in academic endeavors. Our students make us proud to say we are from Huber Heights.

Our students are fortunate to have such a strong and committed team behind them. I am convinced that working together we help provide our students with the education they need and deserve! As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

