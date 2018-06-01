HHCS provides summer lunches

At the April 2018 Board of Education meeting, Board members approved a request from the Huber Heights City Schools Nutrition Services Department to again participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The SFSP reimburses providers who serve free healthy meals to children and teens during the summer months when school is not in session. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Ohio Department of Education.

Each week, Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, June 4 thru Friday, August 3, the Huber Heights City Schools’ Nutrition Services Department will provide free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1 to 18 years of age. Both meals will be served at Wright Brothers’ Elementary School cafeteria, 5758 Harshmanville Road. Breakfast hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch hours are from 12:00 noon to 12:30 p.m. Meals will be provided to all children ages 1 through 18 without charge. Signs will be posted at the cafeteria door. If you would like additional information, please call the Nutrition Services office at 937-237-6398.

Good nutrition is crucial to the growth and development of children and we know that children obtain approximately 50% of their calories from food eaten at school. The summertime offers challenges for many of our families because school lunch and breakfast programs are not available leaving many children without the nutritious meals they need. We want our community’s children to have a place to go that offers healthy and nutritious meals free of cost during the summer months. As always, if you have questions about our schools, please contact me at the Administrative Offices (237-6300) or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/06/web1_Supt.-Gunnell.jpg

Susan Gunnell Superintendent, Huber Heights City Schools

Reach Supt. Susan Gunnell at 237-6300 or through e-mail at Susan.Gunnell@huberheightscityschools.org.

