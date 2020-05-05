Wayne and Weisenborn Cheer tryout info

HUBER HEIGHTS — Wayne and Weisenborn are looking forward to the 2020-2021 Cheer season, but tryouts will not be held in person this year.

Unfortunately due to so many concerns we will be doing tryouts “virtually” this year. We are hoping this does not push anyone away! This is a new opportunity for our girls and hoping this becomes a positive experience.

Step One – Girls should log in and join the Cheer google classroom. The code is eppyoqz

Step Two – Girls should attach the google teacher evaluation form to their email. They will then email that form to their current teachers.

https://forms.gle/UwAixMKQaXdGk7VC8

This link will also be in google classroom for them to send to their teachers.

Step Three – Girls should fill out their google survey. In this form they will choose which squads they are interested in cheering for. Please complete the entire form. This form will include a picture of 3rd quarter grades. (Go to progressbook and click grades on the left side ….. Then on right side click Q3). So make sure you have that to upload before.

Step Four – On Monday, May 25 the videos for a Cheer and Dance will be posted in google classroom. There will be a middle school posting and a high school posting.

Middle School tryouts will be from 5-9 p.m. on May 28. Girls will be given a “Zoom” time to enter. The judges will be on the Zoom along with a coach and myself to welcome them.

High School tryouts will be from 4-9 p.m. on May 29. Girls will be given a Zoom time to enter. The judges will be on the Zoom along with a coach and myself to welcome them.

Tryout results on Saturday, May 30 at noon on the Wayne Athletics webpage.

We thank all parents and future cheerleaders for their patience in these crazy times.

Please also sign up for REMIND text @81010 then in message box put @cheerwayne

After tryouts I will be sending information regarding team gear to order.

Gear to plan for…..

All girls must purchase the Nike warm up outfit. Girls may already have this from last year or previous years. If you are new to cheer or need to purchase again, jackets cost about $50 and pants about $45.

Camp Gear

We will not be going to the Varsity camps this year. We will however have three to four days at Wayne with coaches for all girls at the beginning of August (if all goes as planned). These days I want to at least have the girls in matching clothes one day. For this year we are only purchasing two shirts and one pair of shorts.

I am thinking with bows (for season) this cost should be around $40,

Cheer Shoes

We will be sold through varsity. Shoes are around $70 to $90. We had a lot of problems with last year’s shoes so I am upgrading.

Optional Purchase

We have a book bag we like to offer the girls… it is around $40. It will be the same bag we used this past year.

I would need gear orders and payments by July 1. (Again, this would be all done virtually this year).

Other Cheer plans…..

4th of July Parade…. (If this happens we hope to be a part of it). I am also hoping the girls will have their gear for this. Parade is supposed to be July 4 this year.

Please feel free to email jessica.livesay@huberheightscityschools.org or jessie.livesay@myhhcs.org with any questions.

Tryouts for Wayne High School and Middle School cheer will be held “virtually” this year by Zoom video conferencing. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2020/05/web1_WayneCheer.jpg Tryouts for Wayne High School and Middle School cheer will be held “virtually” this year by Zoom video conferencing. Copntributed photo