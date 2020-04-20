St. Matthew Lutheran blood drive is May 2

HUBER HEIGHTS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, 5566 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights.

Community Blood Center is urging all donors to wear a face mask at blood drives. Donors are also encouraged to make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220 to maintain social distancing at blood drives and efficient blood collection.

Community Blood Center is checking the temperature of donors before they enter a blood drive as an additional safeguard against the transmission of COVID-19. All CBC staff members wear face masks and donors are encouraged to wear a face mask or face covering.

CBC is setting strict limits on capacity at blood drives to enforce social distancing and avoid over-collection. If donors find all appointments filled, they are asked to please schedule on a different day.

The “Spring into Giving” argyle socks with CBC blood drop are free when you register to donate.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center is urging donors to wear face masks at blood drives. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2020/04/web1_CBC_Face_Masks.jpg Community Blood Center is urging donors to wear face masks at blood drives. Contributed photo

Donors urged to wear face masks at blood drives

Staff Report

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

