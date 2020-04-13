St. Peter Blood Drive is April 25

HUBER HEIGHTS — St. Peter Catholic Church will host a community blood drive Saturday, April 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 6185 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. CBC is strongly advising donors to make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220 to allow for orderly and safe social distancing at blood drives and efficient blood collection.

Community Blood Center is relying on donors to maintain the blood supply as the community acts to halt the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. CBC is setting strict limits on capacity at blood drives to enforce social distancing and avoid over-collection. If donors find all appointments filled, they are asked to please schedule on a different day.

CBC must continue to supply red cells, platelets and plasma to its regional hospitals. Red cells are frequently needed in surgeries and emergencies. Automated donations of platelets and plasma are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. To find out more talk to a CBC specialist at (937) 461-3220.

The “Spring into Giving” argyle socks with CBC blood drop are free when you register to donate.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys.

Staff Report

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

