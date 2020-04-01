Olinsky makes 100th lifetime donation

HUBER HEIGHTS — Donor Christine Olinsky of Huber Heights was excited to reach her milestone 100th lifetime blood donation March 30 at the Dayton CBC.

Olinsky is a dedicated whole blood donor who averages six donations per year and earned her ‘Donor for Life – 100 LTD’ embroidered jacket with her second donation of 2020.

“I’ve been watching it,” Olinsky said about her journey to 100. “I do it like clockwork, as soon as I’m eligible I’m here.”

She retired in 2011 after 35 years in consumer education with the OSU Extension services. She enjoyed her career in family and consumer sciences so much, she returned in a consulting role until she “retired again.”

Her journey as a ‘Donor for Life’ is ongoing.

“I decided it was a good way to give back to the community,” Olinsky added.

Christine Olinsky of Huber Heights was excited to reach her milestone 100th lifetime blood donation March 30. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2020/04/web1_Christine_Olinsky.jpg Christine Olinsky of Huber Heights was excited to reach her milestone 100th lifetime blood donation March 30. Contributed photo