Fish Fry to raise funds for scholarships

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Hart Scholarship Fish Fry Fundraiser hosted by the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 6 to 11 p.m. at 5367 Fishburg Rd.

Tickets are available for $12 in advance and $15 at the door. The price includes food and drink.

The evening will include raffles, door prizes, Monte Carlo games, cards and more.

Tickets can be purchased from all Wayne High School varsity sport coaches, during Wayne Bingo, and from the Huber Heights Athletic Foundation board members and office.

Call (937) 233-8618 for more information.

This event raises funds for two $8,000 scholarships awarded in the spring to graduating Wayne senior student athletes.