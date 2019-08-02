National Night Out blood drive is Aug. 6

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Department will host a community blood drive as part of the Huber Heights National Night Out celebration Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at Wayne High School, 5400 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Commitment Defines Me – I Donate Blood” T-shirt and a chance to win a YETI cooler and gear. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

National Night Out is an annual campaign that promotes police partnering with the community for better relationships and safer neighborhoods. The Huber Heights Night Out is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Wayne High School. Admission is free. Activities include fun and games, food vendors and other family activities with the opportunity to meet your community police officers and firefighters.

The YETI Adventure Package is the grand prize in the Community Blood Center Lifesaving Adventure campaign. Everyone who registers to donate from April 29 through Nov. 2 is automatically entered in the drawing to win a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

The “My Commitment Defines Me” T-shirt is a gift to everyone who registers to donate now through Aug. 31. It’s the second of three T-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure campaign.

CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. These blood components are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients. Platelet and plasma donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org

A scene from the Huber Heights 2018 National Night Out held at Wayne High School. (Contributed photo) https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/08/web1_HuberNightOut.jpg A scene from the Huber Heights 2018 National Night Out held at Wayne High School. (Contributed photo)