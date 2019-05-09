Pawsitive Warriors Rescue to hold ‘Mutt Strut’

NEW CARLISLE — A 5k run/walk ‘Mutt Strut’ benefiting Pawsitive Warriors Rescue will be held Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Smith Park, 801 W. Jefferson St in New Carlisle followed by a ‘Raise the Woof Party.’ (Register at www.speedy-feet.com)

All runners and walkers of all ages, 2-legged or 4 legged are welcome. We will have some great 4-legged running mates if you are interested. We know they like to strut their stuff. You never know, you just might find your next best friend.

Sponsorship levels for events include:

Top Dog Platinum Sponsor – $1,000

Champion Gold Sponsor – $700

Pack Member Silver Sponsor – $300

Tail Wagging Sponsor – $100

Booth rental is $40 with a donation to the raffle (you will need to provide your own set up – table, chairs, etc.) Food trucks = a donation from you would be fantastic. Live music/entertainment will need to provide own gear. Any other donations would be Pawsitively appreciated.

Donations can be made via Pawsitive Warriors PayPal account: Pawsitivewarriors@gmail.com. If you want to be part of the Pawty, contact Missy Lee: warriorpride@peoplepc.com

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/05/web1_MuttStrut.jpg