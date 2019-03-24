Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
March 7
Tyrone A. Manley, felony marijuana possession
Keelan D. Madden, theft without consent
March 8
Emily A. M. Benge, drug possession
Crystal G. Mullins, warrant arrest
Jeremy D. Bartee, warrant arrest(2)
Brandon K. Stallard, felony warrant arrest, warrant arrest
March 9
Jonathan C. Batemen, felony warrant arrest
Brandon D. Baker, warrant arrest (4)
March 10
Kabreia S. Kennon, possession of marijuana
Steven T. Frank, warrant arrest
David L. Jones, domestic violence
March 12
Jonavan A. K. McCoy, felony warrant arrest
Steven L. Hamblin, warrant arrest
Levaughn M. Brunson, obstructing official business, warrant arrest
Jeremy D. Bartee, warrant arrest
Ashaki N. Daugherty, warrant arrest
Christopher M. Knuckles, warrant arrest (2)
March 13
Don V. Burke, III, Arson, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property
Willie J. Hatton, warrant arrest
Nicholas F. Debello, warrant arrest
Dmitriy A. Yarve, possession of marijuana
Jack E. Taylor, aggravated menacing, using weapons while intoxicated
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.