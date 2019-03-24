Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

March 7

Tyrone A. Manley, felony marijuana possession

Keelan D. Madden, theft without consent

March 8

Emily A. M. Benge, drug possession

Crystal G. Mullins, warrant arrest

Jeremy D. Bartee, warrant arrest(2)

Brandon K. Stallard, felony warrant arrest, warrant arrest

March 9

Jonathan C. Batemen, felony warrant arrest

Brandon D. Baker, warrant arrest (4)

March 10

Kabreia S. Kennon, possession of marijuana

Steven T. Frank, warrant arrest

David L. Jones, domestic violence

March 12

Jonavan A. K. McCoy, felony warrant arrest

Steven L. Hamblin, warrant arrest

Levaughn M. Brunson, obstructing official business, warrant arrest

Jeremy D. Bartee, warrant arrest

Ashaki N. Daugherty, warrant arrest

Christopher M. Knuckles, warrant arrest (2)

March 13

Don V. Burke, III, Arson, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property

Willie J. Hatton, warrant arrest

Nicholas F. Debello, warrant arrest

Dmitriy A. Yarve, possession of marijuana

Jack E. Taylor, aggravated menacing, using weapons while intoxicated

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

