HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of March 25-29:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, March 25
French toast, fruit or juice, milk
Tuesday, March 26
Poptarts, fruit or juice, milk
Wednesday, March 27
Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk
Thursday, March 28
Cereal bar, fruit or juice, milk
Friday, March 29
Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, March 25
Rotini w/dinner roll, salad w/dressing, baby carrots w/dip, juice, milk
Tuesday, March 26
Breakfast pizza, hashbrown, celery sticks w/dip apple sauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, March 27
Chicken nuggets, baked beans, cucumber slices, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, March 28
Popcorn chicken w/ soft pretzel rod, corn, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, March 29
Cheese calzone, green beans, grape tomatoes, red raspberries, milk
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, March 25
Rotini w/dinner roll, salad w/dressing, baby carrots w/dip, juice, milk
Tuesday, March 26
Breakfast pizza, hashbrown, celery sticks w/dip apple sauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, March 27
Spicy chicken tenders w/roll, baked beans, cucumber slices, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, March 28
Popcorn chicken w/ soft pretzel rod, corn, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, March 29
Cheese calzone, green beans, grape tomatoes, red raspberries, milk
High School Lunch menu
Monday, March 25
Rotini w/dinner roll or bosco cheesesticks, broccoli & cheese, baby carrots w/dip, choice of fruit
Tuesday, March 26
Biscuit w/sausage gravy or chicken patty on bun, hashbrowns, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit
Wednesday, March 27
Spicy chicken tenders w/roll or pulled pork on bun, baked beans, cucumber slices, choice of fruit
Thursday, March 28
Popcorn chicken w/soft pretzel rod or cheeseburger on bun, corn, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit
Friday, March 29
Cook’s choice, green beans, grape tomatoes, red raspberries
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.