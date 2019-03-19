HHCS receives Learn to Earn grant

HUBER HEIGHTS — Learn to Earn Dayton is pleased to announce it has received a $1,000,000 grant through the Together for Students initiative to implement a student-centered blueprint for learning. This grant award will fund a more integrated, intentional system for meeting the unique needs of every child to transform how the entire community supports student-centered learning.

“Finding ways to better connect with parents, families and young people is an essential part of fostering the enhanced educational attainment that is so essential for our community and for our state. By working with the Dayton Public Schools, the Huber Heights Public Schools and the Fitz Center at the University of Dayton offers, this grant will create new engagement opportunities for lots of different stakeholders in Dayton and Montgomery County,” stated Tom Lasley, CEO of Learn to Earn Dayton.

The grant will enable the respective school districts to better leverage in-school and out-of-school academic supports, strengthen the school and community connections and foster stronger parent, student and teacher partnerships and relationships.

Through the grant the outcomes should include enhanced student attendance, reduced chronic absenteeism, and the creation of more trauma-sensitive that foster high expectations and align community resources.

Huber Heights School Superintendent, Susan Gunnell, indicated that “through this grant the Huber Heights City Schools intends to strengthen and foster enhanced student and family engagement and increase extended learning opportunities for students.”

Dayton School Superintendent, Elizabeth Lolli, indicated that “through this grant the Dayton Public Schools intends to strengthen and better align the work that is occurring in its neighborhood schools, foster enhanced student and family engagement and create environments where the higher expectations of the teachers and families can be realized.”

Learn to Earn Dayton is one of four communities receiving a combined $3.75 million in funding through Together for Students, a joint partnership among Coalition for Community Schools, Communities In Schools and StriveTogether. The collective goal is to showcase how collaborative decision making among families, educators and partners can create better outcomes for nearly 100,000 youth.

“As a former local affiliate of the Coalition for Community Schools, I can’t tell you how excited I am about elevating the lessons learned from these four communities on how we all can unite our efforts on behalf of all young people,” said Jose Munoz, Institute for Educational Leadership vice president of Equity and Impact.

“There is no one-size-fits-all fix for the challenges facing America’s students,” said Dale Erquiaga, Communities In Schools president and CEO. “Individual communities know what they need to do to get their students on the path to success — the Together for Students grants will help our communities make those ideas a reality. From giving youth access to engaging learning opportunities to expediting academic growth, these community-designed, student-centered plans will create real change with generational effects.”

“We refuse to settle for a world where a child’s potential is dictated by the conditions in which the child is born,” said Jennifer Blatz, StriveTogether president and CEO. “Through the Cradle to Career Network, we see the power of communities to create local change that gets better results for kids. This initiative shows we can accomplish even more by working together across our three networks and truly putting students at the center.”

This set of grants is the second phase of the Together for Students initiative. The first phase involved giving grants of up to $150,000 to 10 communities to support development of student-centered learning approaches.

With support from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Coalition for Community Schools, Communities In Schools and StriveTogether launched Together for Students to accelerate the progress of communities in transforming how they meet the needs of individual learners, particularly the most vulnerable. Over the past few years, they have advanced student-centered learning — an approach that combines quality educational opportunities with health and wellness services, mentoring, college readiness activities and work-based learning experiences.

All three organizations support networks that focus on students from early education through postsecondary completion and employment. Together, they lead a movement that aligns resources and unites families, educators and local partners around this student-centered goal, with their combined networks totaling nearly 300 communities.