Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
February 28
Anthony E. Brown, warrant arrest
Joshua M. Marcum, domestic violence
Tara C. Skelton, warrant arrest
March 1
Lisa L. Jones, warrant arrest
Steven C. Jones, warrant arrest
Jordan A. Estes, theft
Sha’zmin C. Murphy, possession of drugs
Jacki L. Newton, possession of marijuana
March 2
Julio C. Maldonado Garcia, OVI
Timothy L. Sigmon, warrant arrest
Dawn M. Chilton, warrant arrest
Jamie R. Compton, theft, warrant arrest
Johnathan D. Stump, possession of drugs, driving under OVI suspension
Chrishana J. Walker, theft without consent
March 4
Emmanuel S. Morales, endangering children
Cory J. Crager, domestic violence
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.