Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

February 28

Anthony E. Brown, warrant arrest

Joshua M. Marcum, domestic violence

Tara C. Skelton, warrant arrest

March 1

Lisa L. Jones, warrant arrest

Steven C. Jones, warrant arrest

Jordan A. Estes, theft

Sha’zmin C. Murphy, possession of drugs

Jacki L. Newton, possession of marijuana

March 2

Julio C. Maldonado Garcia, OVI

Timothy L. Sigmon, warrant arrest

Dawn M. Chilton, warrant arrest

Jamie R. Compton, theft, warrant arrest

Johnathan D. Stump, possession of drugs, driving under OVI suspension

Chrishana J. Walker, theft without consent

March 4

Emmanuel S. Morales, endangering children

Cory J. Crager, domestic violence

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

