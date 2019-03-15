Community Calendar

Huber Heights City Council to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, March 25 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 6131 Taylorsville Road.

Fire Division hosting CPR/AED class

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Fire Division is hosting a BLS class for Health Care Providers and CPR/AED for the community. The class is Monday, March 18 from 5:30 – 9 p.m. at Fire Station 22, 7008 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights. The cost is $40. To register, contact Lt. John Russell at 237-6055.

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, March 11 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road. The meeting is open to the public.

Lent and Easter at Faith Presbyterian

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Lenten season will be observed at Faith Presbyterian Church each Wednesday night from March 13-April 17 a Lenten study will be held based on the book, Were You There?:Lenten Reflections on the Spirituals, by Luke Powery. The Lenten supper and study will be from 6:00-7:15. On Thursday, April 18 at 6:30PM Maundy Thursday service will be held and on Easter Sunday there will be a Sunrise service in the garden at 8:00 AM and Easter worship will be at 10:30AM. The pastor at Faith Presbyterian Church is Rev. Julia Williamson and the church is located at 5555 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights. The phone number is 233-0873.

Knights of Columbus to hold fish fry

HUBER HIEGHTS — The Knights of Columbus #4424 is hosting a Fish Fry on Fridays March 15, March 29, April 12, and May 17 at 6 pm at the Our Lady of Peace Recreation Hall at 4293 Powell Road in Huber Heights. The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Dinner includes: Fried Fish, Baked Fish, Sausage, Hot Dogs and Chicken Nuggets, with sides including French Fries, Macaroni and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Green Beans, as well as Soft Drinks, Coffee and Beer. Desserts also offered for a nominal price by the Ladies Auxiliary. Cost is $13 for adults; $6 for children 12 and under; and under 5 Free. $38 for the family (Family is Parents and their Children under 18). All proceeds go to charity. All are welcome.

Historical Society open to public

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society is now open to the public on the second Saturday of each month from noon to 3 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month from 5 – 7 p.m. The Society is located in Studebaker School at 5950 Longford Road. Follow the signs “Wayne Township-Huber Heights Historical Society”. NOTE: If Huber Heights City Schools cancel all events “Due to weather” the society will also be closed. For more information contact the Society at 937-204-2903 or 937-974-5286.

Kiser High School alumni meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the a.m.erican Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

North Dayton Gold Star Referral Club to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Gold Star Referral Clubs are groups of business professionals who get together to help build each others business. The North Dayton referral Partners consists of quality business people who meet over breakfast in order to build relationships, increase business and exchange referrals.

Come visit us at The Heights Café, located at 6178 Cha.m.bersburg Road in Huber Heights on Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Contact Al Harmon at 937-623-3246, with any questions.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To have your item included in the community calendar, email it to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

