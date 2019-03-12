Council gets blast from the past

HUBER HEIGHTS — A familiar face showed up at the Huber Heights City Council meeting Monday night. Former Mayor Tom McMasters addressed council with some personal concerns.

McMasters, who left office in 2017 after deciding not to run for re-election, told council he was on hand to “clear up some confusion” he said residents may have experienced while watching Tuesday’s council work session discussion about the Rose Music Center. He said Mayor Jeff Gore and City Rob Schommer made inaccurate comments about two blogs McMasters had posted on line.

He said the main thing council should have taken from his posts was “that good financial reports lead to good financial decisions.” He said his insistence on music center reports while mayor has been vital to the center’s success and urged that detailed reports continue to be a part of the center’s management.

McMasters also told council about life after being mayor and where his political energy has been focused.

“I know it’s hard for council to understand, but believe it or not after leaving office I frequently have people approach me and tell me they miss me as mayor and ask me to run again,” McMasters said. “To that I half-heartedly, half serious, half- jokingly reply I would only run if the city would have a strong mayor form of government and would choose me as a strong mayor.”

However, McMasters said, he currently is involved with trying to reform Ohio’s judicial system.

McMasters did have some good words for council.

“I am truly happy when I hear Mr. Schommer tell us that it is time to start planning for capital improvements at the music center,” McMasters said, “I hope to see when we go back to look at the five-year plan that it includes funds for the update of the aquatic center as well.”

He also said he was pleased that the increase in water rates will result in more work on the city’s streets.

“To me, good local government, honest and transparent, takes care of our roads and emergency services and has a sound financial plan,” he said.

McMasters closed with one more comment about the city’s roads.

“The city is already two years behind in starting the project that will relieve traffic congestion for the residents of Stony Creek and Lexington Place,” he said. He urged council to make sure there is funding for the project.

No council members responded to McMasters’ statements. After the meeting, Gore also said he had no response other than the former mayor, like all Huber Heights residents, has the right to speak at council meetings.

