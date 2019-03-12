Council tables rules to guide council

HUBER HEIGHTS — The debate over the Huber Heights rules of council for 2019 will have to wait until another day.

Council reviews and approves the rules each year. At the Feb. 25 council meeting, Councilmen Glenn Otto and Richard Shaw expressed their opposition to the section of the rules concerning social media. They voted against the rules which did not pass because due to other council members being absent, there weren’t enough votes for passage.

The rules were on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting but Otto and Shaw were in Washington, D.C., for a National League of Cities meeting. Mayor Jeff Gore suggested the vote on the rules be delayed so they could be discussed further at council’s next work session. After the meeting, Gore said he thought it would be best to delay the vote since the two councilmen who opposed the changes were absent. The rest of council agreed, and the rules likely will be back at the next council meeting for a vote.

Upon the advice of City Manager Rob Schommer, council also decided to hold off on a resolution that would have extended the city’s agreement with Music and Event Management Inc. for management of the Rose Music Center. Schommer said there were details that needed to be addressed and the agreement would be discussed at the next work session.

Also Monday night, council:

Re-appointed Glenn Pottenger and Dennis Snider to the Parks and Recreation Board to a term expiring March 31, 2022; appointed Ron Eifert as special liaison to the Parks and Recreation Board to a term expiring March 31, 2022; and appointed James Hartman to the Parks and Recreation Board to a term expiring March 31, 2021.

Appointed William Cromer to the Military and Veterans Commission to a term expiring Dec. 31, 2021.



Appointed Gavin Wilson and Melissa Tracy to the Arts and Beautification Commission to a term expiring June 30, 2022.



Appointed David Ruchel to the Personnel Appeals Board to a term expiring March 31, 2022.



Held a public hearing on the rezoning of a lot at 4400 Powell Road from Planned Public Private and Buildings and Grounds to Planned Residential. The house is adjacent to the New Life of the Nazarene Church and applicant Adam Garverick plans to use the house as a private residence. After the hearing, council passed the ordinance for the rezoning onto a second reading, which will be held at the next council meeting.



Passed an ordinance approving application to the Montgomery County Solid Waste District’s recycling grant program to be used for replacement of playground equipment at Miami Villa Park. If approved, the grant would pay for 70 percent of the cost with the city paying the remaining 30 percent.



Approved an agreement with Garland/DBS Inc. for repairs and replacement of roofs at the police department and court building not to exceed $185,000.



Approved the purchase of a new storage area network (SAN) for city IT services to replace the current outdated SAN at a cost not to exceed $40,000.

Council also went into executive session for longer than an hour to discuss purchase or sale of real estate.

Council’s next work session is scheduled for March 19, 6 p.m. at city hall. The next council meeting will be March 25, 7 p.m., at city hall.

Mayor Jeff Gore reads a proclamation declaring March as Red Cross Month in Hubert Heights while Cory Paul, executive director of the American Red Cross Dayton Chapter, looks on during Monday’s City Council meeting. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/03/web1_red-cross-1.jpg Mayor Jeff Gore reads a proclamation declaring March as Red Cross Month in Hubert Heights while Cory Paul, executive director of the American Red Cross Dayton Chapter, looks on during Monday’s City Council meeting.

By Dave Lindeman For the Courier

Reach Dave Lindemen at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Dave Lindemen at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.