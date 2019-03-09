LDS host 23rd family history jamboree

CENTERVILLE — For the 23rd year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Centerville will host its free, annual family history event attended by hundreds of genealogists throughout the area. The Jamboree is an all-day event held on Saturday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 901 E. Whipp Rd. in Centerville, OH.

Attendees can learn how to discover, share and preserve their family stories and connections across generations. With close to 30 topics for all skill levels, there is something for everyone. This year there will be two time periods for people to ‘Walk-In” and ask questions from experienced researchers.

There are also classes for youth and people who enjoy indexing records. Some of the classes include: FamilySearch Record Collections and the Wiki, FamilySearch Apps, Tricks of the Trade, Connecting Your Family, Library Edition Websites, Newspapers.com, Digital Images and Scanning, and Restoring Old Photographs. Other topics include: beginning genealogy, lineage societies, family reunions, cemetery research, and military research. Some of the more specialized topics include: DNA, African American research, Italian research, beginning Kentucky research, and Ohio research.

In addition there is now a designated lunch time so attendees won’t have to miss any lectures. Take advantage of this great learning opportunity. Registration will open soon. Space is limited and advance registration is required. Seating for this event nears capacity, so early registration is suggested.

For further information on the instructors, class titles, and registration for the event, please visit www.fhj1.org.