Huber City Code available online

HUBER HEIGHTS — Last year, the City initiated a process to switch codification providers to Municode and to complete an update and refresh of the Huber Heights City Code. This process has been completed and the republished Huber Heights City Code is now accessible through the City’s website and the paper copies of the Huber Heights City Code. The link to the new Huber Heights City Code is:

https://library.municode.com/oh/huber_heights/codes/code_of_ordinances

It is important that if you have created shortcuts or links on your computer or mobile devices to the old Huber Heights City Code, that you update these shortcuts and links using the link referenced above.

The new online Huber Heights City Code has a variety of additional and enhanced features and search capabilities as well as an online library of thousands of local City Codes for communities across the United States. Additionally, the Huber Heights City Code will be updated bi-monthly rather than bi-annually which means all of the posted information will be more current and up to date. The site also includes a section with “Adopted Ordinances Not Yet Codified” which lists all legislation passed by the Huber Heights City Council that is waiting to be codified into the Huber Heights City Code.

New provider has more features

By Anthony Rodgers Huber Heights Clerk of Council

Reach Anthony Rodgers at (937) 237-5832,

