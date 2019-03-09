Apply now for DeBrosse Scholarship

HUBER HEIGHTS — The John Edward DeBrosse Renaissance Scholarship is awarded each year to a graduating Wayne High School senior who has demonstrated dedication to both academics and athletics throughout his or her high school career and who wishes to continue their education at a two year, four year or technical school. Eligible students will be asked to submit an application outlining their academic and athletic career at Wayne High School. Applicants must be a Renaissance card holder (either gold or red) and have two letters of recommendation from a teacher, coach or community leader to be considered for the scholarship.

Applications are available in the Wayne High School counseling office or the Huber Heights City School website www.huberheightscityschools.org, and the Office of the Superintendent. Applications must be received at the Huber Heights City Schools Office no later than March 25, 2019. Applicants will be contacted for interviews after April 1, 2019.

The award letter will be presented at the Senior Awards Assembly on May 7, 2019. There will be one $500.00 scholarship awarded.

