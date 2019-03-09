Huber Heights begins kindergarten registration

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kindergarten registration for the 2019-20 school year is . Huber Heights City Schools will continue with centralized registration for students in grades K through 6 in the Administrative Offices in the Studebaker building located at 5954 Longford Road, Huber Heights. Registrations will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. during regular business days.

HHCS is also offering evening appointments the first and third Thursdays of each month beginning April 4th, 2019 to return completed paperwork. Call Pam Moore, Central Registration at 937-237-6300 extension 7 to get an appointment date and time. A full updated list of required registration materials can be found on the HHCS website beginning March 1st.

There is reserved parking to the side of the Studebaker Administration Building by the “Warehouse” sign on Longford Road for Registration customers.

