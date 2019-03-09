Weisenborn recognized for STEM program

HUBER HEIGHTS — Weisenborn Junior High is receiving national recognition by being named a Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for its STEM and career learning program. Weisenborn is one of just 148 middle schools across the nation to receive this honor. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of K-12 students and teachers in more than 10,500 schools across the U.S.

In order to be eligible for the designation, Weisenborn had to offer at least one PLTW Gateway unit at each grade level, have more than 50 percent of the student body participating during the 2017-18 school year, and have 25 percent of students advancing to high school participate in two or more units.

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science.

Weisenborn previously earned the award in 2018.