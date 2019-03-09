HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of March 11-15:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 11

Teacher work day – No School

Tuesday, March 12

Poptarts, fruit or juice, milk

Wednesday, March 13

Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk

Thursday, March 14

Cereal bar, fruit or juice, milk

Friday, March 15

Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, March 11

Teacher work day – No School

Tuesday, March 12

Hot dog on bun, celery sticks w/dip, apple sauce or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, March 13

Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, cucumber slices, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, March 14

Cheese pizza, salad w/dressing, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, March 15

Turkey & cheese deli on bun, oven fries, grape tomatoes, fresh fruit, milk

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, March 11

Teacher work day – No School

Tuesday, March 12

Hot dog on bun, corn, celery sticks w/dip, apple sauce or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, March 13

Bacon cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, cucumber slices, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, March 14

Spicy chicken on bun, salad w/dressing, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, March 15

Turkey & cheese deli on bun, oven fries, grape tomatoes, fresh fruit, milk

High School Lunch menu

Monday, March 11

Teacher work day – No School

Tuesday, March 12

breakfast pizza or chicken patty on bun, hashbrowns, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit

Wednesday, March 13

Bacon cheeseburger or cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, cucumber slices, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, March 14

Spicy chicken on bun or mac & Cheese w/nuggets, salad w/dressing, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, March 15

Buffalo chicken on bun or burrito, oven fries, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.