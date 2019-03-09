What’s happening in Huber Heights City Schools

HUBER HEIGHTS — Here’s what’s happening in the Huber Heights City Schools

Wayne High School Parent Teacher Conferences

Wayne High School Parent-Teacher Conferences will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Please follow these guidelines to ensure successful conferences:

You are encouraged to attend conferences, especially if your child is doing poorly.

Please fill in the name(s) of the teacher(s) you wish to visit.

Have your son/daughter present the form to the appropriate teacher no later than Wednesday, March 20th

The teacher will fill in the room number and conference time.

If you discover that you are unable to attend your scheduled conferences, please call Wayne High School at 233-6431, no later than 1:00 pm, March 21st. We will be unable to schedule any appointments after 3:00 pm on Wednesday, March 20th.

If you cannot attend on March 21st and you would like for a teacher to call you, please fill in the teacher’s name and write the word PHONE in the time column.

Textbook adoption and review

Parent and community members are encouraged to visit the Huber Heights City Schools Curriculum and Instruction department to review 9th-12th ELA, 7th-12th Health, Environmental Science, and Human Anatomy and Physiology products that are under review. Materials are available from March 1st-29th from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Extended hours are available on Tuesdays from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. by appointment. Contact Kimberly Wilder at 937-237-6300 ext. 80108 if you need to make an appointment. The Curriculum and Instruction department is located in the Studebaker Administration Building at 5954 Longford Road.

Ticket information for Addams Family Musical

Wayne High School’s Thespian Troupe 112 presents the comical and romantic musical, The Addams Family. Performance dates for the musical will be Thursday through Saturday, March 21st-March 23rd. This musical’s cooky and spooky melodies will both haunt and tickle your funny bone. More than 75 students have invested 10 weeks of rehearsal. Local businesses have sponsored ads and loaned items for the show. The cast has worked tirelessly to learn dance numbers that will thrill you. Thursday, March 21st at 6PM a special reduced ticket rate is offered to anyone purchasing tickets at the door who is dressed at their favorite character. An interactive audience participation opportunity is given for this night only. Thursday night’s performance offers 286 premium seats on a first come first serve basis. Buy your tickets today and arrive 15 minutes early for an opportunity to select your seats first and take a photo with your favorite character.

We will honor our Student Renaissance passes, Faculty Passes and Senior Citizens passes with complimentary ticket admittance with ID or physical card presented at the door.

Performance Dates and Times

Thursday, March 21, 2019 @ 6PM

Friday, March 22, 2019 @ 6PM

Saturday Matinee, March 23, 2019 @1PM

Saturday Evening, March 23, 2019 @6PM

They will be sold until either the limited number of tickets are gone or until Thursday at 11:59PM .

Thursday https://www.locallevelevents.com/events/details/6556

Friday https://locallevelevents.com/events/details/6559

Saturday Matinee https://locallevelevents.com/events/details/6557

Saturday Evening https://locallevelevents.com/events/details/6558

THERE WILL BE LIMITED TICKET SALES AT THE DOOR for $10.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

