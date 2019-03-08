February Safety Patrol of the Month

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Division wants to recognize the Safety Patrol winners for their hard work and determination in keeping students and citizens safe. The Huber Heights Police Division treats Safety Patrol students from each elementary school in Huber heights to CiCi’s Pizza as part of a safety patrol of the month luncheon. The Safety Patrol Advisors from each elementary school nominate their best students for this each month. The students are awarded certificates, lunch and a small gift for their hard work.

The Safety Patrol students chosen for the month of February are Collin Wetherholt (Monticello), Peyton Stroder (Rushmore), Nia Taylor (Monticello), Emma Watson (Rushmore), and from Wright Brothers Jake Fernandez and Owen Penrod. Not pictured from Charles Huber are Amiel Jones, Ben Lehman and Madison Ward and Valley Forge students Aeriana McCaffrey-Parks and Chris Frost. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/03/web1_SafetyPatrol.jpeg The Safety Patrol students chosen for the month of February are Collin Wetherholt (Monticello), Peyton Stroder (Rushmore), Nia Taylor (Monticello), Emma Watson (Rushmore), and from Wright Brothers Jake Fernandez and Owen Penrod. Not pictured from Charles Huber are Amiel Jones, Ben Lehman and Madison Ward and Valley Forge students Aeriana McCaffrey-Parks and Chris Frost. Contrbuted photo