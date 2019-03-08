Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

February 14

Willie J. Span, warrant arrest

Kurt T. Walker-Stokes, warrant arrest

Jerry D. Furlow, drug possession

Jeremiah S. Peters, theft

Heather R. Bryan, criminal trespass

Don V. Burke, criminal trespass, warrant arrest

February 15

Alonzo J. Henderson, warrant arrest

Antwuan D. L. Smith, felony domestic violence, warrant arrest

February 16

Jeffery D. Massengill, felony assault

Brandon L. Honeycutt, domestic violence

February 17

Devon M. Tolson, robbery

Chelsey A. Vawter, domestic violence

Brian A. Moses, domestic violence

Christopher D. Thomas, warrant arrest (2), theft without consent

Michael A. Whited, domestic violence

February 18

Andrew M. Smith-Jadwin, warrant arrest

Michael J. Lacy, warrant arrest

February 19

Thomas W. Lawson, possession of marijuana

February 20

Ta’Vaughn L. Tilley, domestic violence

Sabrina M. Myers, warrant arrest

Blake D. Hagerty, drug paraphernalia, warrant arrest

Timothy L. Sigmon, drug paraphernalia

Michael T. Dean, criminal damaging

February 21

Daniel J. Krug, domestic violence

Dontae L. Murphy, warrant arrest

Richard P. Carruth, warrant arrest, possession of marijuana

February 22

John W. Bliss, warrant arrest, felony drug possession

Don V. Burke, felony warrant arrest

Brandon M. Plantz, marijuana possession

Scynicka K. S. Schmitz, OVI

Randy D. Bates, OVI

February 23

John M. Miller, OVI

Devon J. Johnson, marijuana possession

February 24

Myles C. Bryant, warrant arrest

February 25

Marcus A. Green, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant

Stacey L. Graham, felony warrant arrest

February 27

Laura E. Vallerio, disorderly conduct

Michael L. Quinlan, felony theft, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant

Logan M. LaFountain, domestic violence

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

