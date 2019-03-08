Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
February 14
Willie J. Span, warrant arrest
Kurt T. Walker-Stokes, warrant arrest
Jerry D. Furlow, drug possession
Jeremiah S. Peters, theft
Heather R. Bryan, criminal trespass
Don V. Burke, criminal trespass, warrant arrest
February 15
Alonzo J. Henderson, warrant arrest
Antwuan D. L. Smith, felony domestic violence, warrant arrest
February 16
Jeffery D. Massengill, felony assault
Brandon L. Honeycutt, domestic violence
February 17
Devon M. Tolson, robbery
Chelsey A. Vawter, domestic violence
Brian A. Moses, domestic violence
Christopher D. Thomas, warrant arrest (2), theft without consent
Michael A. Whited, domestic violence
February 18
Andrew M. Smith-Jadwin, warrant arrest
Michael J. Lacy, warrant arrest
February 19
Thomas W. Lawson, possession of marijuana
February 20
Ta’Vaughn L. Tilley, domestic violence
Sabrina M. Myers, warrant arrest
Blake D. Hagerty, drug paraphernalia, warrant arrest
Timothy L. Sigmon, drug paraphernalia
Michael T. Dean, criminal damaging
February 21
Daniel J. Krug, domestic violence
Dontae L. Murphy, warrant arrest
Richard P. Carruth, warrant arrest, possession of marijuana
February 22
John W. Bliss, warrant arrest, felony drug possession
Don V. Burke, felony warrant arrest
Brandon M. Plantz, marijuana possession
Scynicka K. S. Schmitz, OVI
Randy D. Bates, OVI
February 23
John M. Miller, OVI
Devon J. Johnson, marijuana possession
February 24
Myles C. Bryant, warrant arrest
February 25
Marcus A. Green, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant
Stacey L. Graham, felony warrant arrest
February 27
Laura E. Vallerio, disorderly conduct
Michael L. Quinlan, felony theft, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant
Logan M. LaFountain, domestic violence
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.