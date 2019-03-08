Holbrook, Blosser earn awards

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officer Ben Holbrook and Communications Officer Larry Blosser were presented with awards on Wednesday, March 6. Holbrook was awarded Officer of the Year for 2018, while Blosser was awarded Civilian Employee of the Year 2018.

Officer Holbrook is currently assigned to day watch, after having worked several years of on the midnight watch. He has been a leader on both shifts in self-initiated activity.

Officer Holbrook is a dedicated Field Training Officer, Evidence Technician, and SWAT member. He has also taken an interest in drug investigations and his investigations have led to multiple drug charges as well as search warrants, which have made a positive impact with the surrounding neighbors who complain about the drug activity.

Communications Officer Blosser frequently goes above and beyond to help others, unafraid to step outside the bounds of his duties in Dispatch. From simple tasks such as shoveling snow & spreading salt to the walks of our building for the safety of our citizens and employees, to volunteering for events like National Night Out, to his daily tasks in dispatch (he is a fantastic dispatcher), he gives 100%.

Furthermore, Larry recently dispatched two countywide drug blitz’s. Larry volunteered and dispatched the blitz, keeping several dozen officers from multiple agencies safe by keeping track of them and keeping them in communication with each other.

Communications Officer Larry Blosser was named the Huber Heights Police Civilian of the Year on Wednesday, March 6. He is pictured with Police Chief Mark Lightner. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/03/web1_Blosser.jpg Communications Officer Larry Blosser was named the Huber Heights Police Civilian of the Year on Wednesday, March 6. He is pictured with Police Chief Mark Lightner. HHPD photo Officer Ben Holbrook was named the Huber Heights Police Officer of the Year on Wednesday, March 6. He is pictured with Police Chief Mark Lightner. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/03/web1_Holbrook.jpg Officer Ben Holbrook was named the Huber Heights Police Officer of the Year on Wednesday, March 6. He is pictured with Police Chief Mark Lightner. HHPD photo