Warrior Way on display at blood drive

HUBER HEIGHTS — The “Warrior Way” at Wayne High School means taking up a challenge, working hard, and finishing strong. That’s the effort students and National Honor Society volunteers gave to their Feb. 25 blood drive, and it explains why Wayne consistently ranks among Community Blood Center’s top high school blood drives.

Wayne won the High School Leadership Grant for “Most Donors” in CBC’s 15-county region in 2015-2016 and ranked third in 2017-2018. Monday’s blood drive was the second of three blood drives Wayne will host this school year. It achieved 100 percent of goal with 134 donors, including 47 first-time donors and 108 donations.

The NHS sponsors all the Wayne blood drives and this year’s challenge included a transition to new NHS co-advisors. Wayne’s long-time blood drive coordinators Jennifer Conti and Leslie Perry passed the torch to new NHS co-advisors A.J. Ricker and Jen Ostendorf.

“We all learned together,” said NHS President Josiah Clark, a senior who has served as a volunteer and donated at Monday’s blood drive.

“We had a ton of help from both junior and senior classes,” said Josiah. “It’s a great opportunity to serve the community. We decided that we would all donate, so we were excited to do this to help the community.”

Their faculty advisors agreed that staging three blood drives with hundreds of students takes a team effort. Last year Wayne totaled 332 donors with 124 first-time donors, and expectations are always high.

“It’s a lot, especially the week leading up,” said A.J. Ricker as he checked in donors with the help of NHS volunteer Karla Vallejo. It’s definitely intense.” “It’s going really well,” said Jen Ostendorf. “We try to keep it all running smoothly!”

“I always wanted to do it, and I finally got the nerve to do it,” said senior Mekayla Neal as she made her first lifetime donation.

Senior Ruchaunn Long, a lineman on the Warrior football team, was relaxed as he stretched out his long frame on the donor bed to make his second lifetime donation. “It’s for the fun of it,” he said, “and getting out of class!”

Wayne National Honor Society Member Karla Vallejo and NHS Advisors A.J. Ricker and Jen Ostendorf checked in donors during the Wayne High School blood drive on Feb. 25. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/03/web1_Karla-Vallejo-NHS-advisors-AJ-Ricker-Jen-Ostendorf.jpg Wayne National Honor Society Member Karla Vallejo and NHS Advisors A.J. Ricker and Jen Ostendorf checked in donors during the Wayne High School blood drive on Feb. 25. Contributed photo NHS members Coby Beard, Colin Turner, and Kaelan Turner helped with snacks during the Wayne High School blood drive on Feb. 25. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/03/web1_NHS-volunteers-Coby-Beard-Colin-Turner-Kaelan-Turner-2-.jpg NHS members Coby Beard, Colin Turner, and Kaelan Turner helped with snacks during the Wayne High School blood drive on Feb. 25. Contributed photo Senior Ruchaunn Long, a lineman on the Warrior football team, finishes a donation during the Wayne High School blood drive on Feb. 25. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2019/03/web1_Ruchaunn-Long-1-LTD.jpg Senior Ruchaunn Long, a lineman on the Warrior football team, finishes a donation during the Wayne High School blood drive on Feb. 25. Contributed photo