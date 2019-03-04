Weisenborn Students of the Month – February

Congratulations to the Weisenborn February Students of the Month – Jamyah Baldwin, Breeze Binion, Mason Burgess, Anthony Casey, Kameron Cheadle, Valery Cooper, Kyle Coots, Kaitlyn Eldridge, Jocelyn Garcia, Savannah Henderson, Paige Lindsey, Tyler Lovett, Sean McMeans, Haleigh Meyer, Briana Moody, Francisco Ramirez Gomez, Logan Richey, Nick Romig, Zarena Stinson, Jacquan Tabor, and Audrey Walker. These students were selected by their teams of teachers for their hard work; being respectful; responsible, and having a positive attitude. The students were treated to a special “Pizza with the Principals” luncheon with Mr. Carey and Mr. McCollum.

