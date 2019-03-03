Coding students place in BPA contest

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) students competed and placed in the Regional Business Professionals of America (BPA) Contest in December and many qualified to compete in the State BPA Contest. The Ohio BPA State Leadership Conference (SLC) is scheduled for March 14 and 15, in Columbus, Ohio.

The BPA SLC is the most anticipated event of the Ohio BPA year. The goal of the Workplace Skills Assessment Program is to provide student members the opportunity to demonstrate workplace skills achieved in their career-technical programs. Competitive events enable students to:

Demonstrate career-based competencies

Broaden knowledge, skills, and attitudes

Expand leadership and human relations skills

Demonstrate a competitive spirit

Receive recognition

Earn industry certification

Competition begins at the regional level. Students prepare for and compete in one or more of 60 events in five career pathways Finance, Business Administration, Management Information Systems, Digital Communication & Design, Management, and Marketing & Communication. Top regional qualifiers advance to State, and finally, those deemed the best of the best advance to the National Leadership Conference. Competition includes both individual and team events.

The following Wayne students from the MVCTC the Computer Coding and Web Applications program earned recognition at the 2018 BPA Regional Contests.

Skyler Genter (Wayne) placed Fourth in the C++ Programming contest

Adam Cantrell (Wayne) placed Fifth in the Java Programming contest

“The Mission of Business Professionals of America is to contribute to the preparation of global professionals through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills,” 2018 Business Professionals of America.

The Business Professionals of America, Ohio Association, is the largest state association with approximately 9,000 middle level, secondary and post-secondary members. While the majority of members enroll during their junior or senior year of high school, high school freshmen and sophomores enrolled in approved Career-Technical Education (CTE) programs are encouraged to take advantage of the benefits the Ohio Association offers.

The MVCTC Computer Coding and Web Applications program teaches systems analysis and design, and C++ programming. Programming skills include logical functions, mathematical and string operations, and control structures, multi-dimensional arrays, sorting and searching, object-oriented programming, data structures, and the Standard Template Library. Students will create an online database-enabled Web portfolio in their junior year using HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, PHP, and MySQL. Students can earn college credit towards a fast-track programming certificate through Sinclair Community College.

Senior year, students study Java application development, Internet of Things (IOT) programming and mobile app development. All students complete at least one team programming assignment. In 2018, four seniors and four juniors interned at the University of Dayton Research Institute.

The IT field is continually changing and growing. The workplace will demand that IT professionals be well rounded and diversely trained. Computer Coding & Web Applications provides students with this diversity and a broad range of hands-on software engineering learning opportunities. It prepares students to make informed decisions about college while training students to be ready for the workplace.

MVCTC Computer Coding and Web Applications Juniors left to right – Skyler Genter (Wayne), Alexander Newport (Eaton), Kristopher Mounce (Miamisburg). Contributed photo

Staff report