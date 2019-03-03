Military and Veteran’s Commission begins work

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights has a significant veteran, active duty and military family population and is situated adjacent to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. City leaders desire Huber Heights to be a developer and provider of services, events, and activities that promote respect and understanding of the past and present members of the military. On November 28, 2018 City Council unanimously passed and adopted Ordinance 2018-O-2355 creating the City of Huber Heights Military and Veteran’s Commission.

Congressman Mike Turner (OH 10th District) offered his support to the commission.

“I strongly support the creation of this commission,” Turner said. “This will be very beneficial to our community in recognition to those who have served, many of which who have served or are serving at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.”

This municipal Commission is the first of its kind in the region and was created with the mission of “Serving the City of Huber Heights by enhancing the recognition and welfare of all those who have served in the United States Military.”

“I believe this is a good opportunity for the veteran community of Huber Heights and its citizens and I look forward to working with the commission,” said Keith Sizemore, Commander VFW Huber Heights Memorial Post 3283.

Primary duties of the Commission include recommendations for resources, ceremonies, and events for military and veteran related issues as well as serve as a conduit between the local military and the veteran community. The Commission will consist of up to nine members and balanced to reflect in-depth knowledge of military and veteran affairs with 2/3 of the members to be active military, veterans, or immediate family members.

State Representative Phil Plummer (OH House District 40) commented on the new Commission, “This commission is a great movement to give support to veterans and those currently in the military, all who contribute significantly to our community. I appreciate and support the efforts to create this commission and look forward to seeing its success.”

The inaugural meeting for the Military and Veteran’s Commission will be at 6pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Huber Heights City Hall. City Council has appointed eight initial members, all of which have extensive military and veteran experience which will greatly contribute to the mission of the Commission.

“The Huber Heights community has consistently sought out ways to support its military members and veterans,” said Mayor Jeff Gore. “I honorably served in the US Army as did Councilman Ed Lyons and Councilman Glenn Otto, and it is important for a community to support the men and women of the military both while serving and when they transition out. I am proud that our community has taken this initiative and look forward to strengthening our support and coordination with the military’s diverse, innovative, and talented community.”