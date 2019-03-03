Therapy dog visits Valley Forge

Valley Forge students enjoyed reading and spending time with some special visitors. Mary Tarkany, a Brookville student and daughter of sixth grade Valley Forge teacher Melissa Tarkany, is a therapy dog handler. Mary and her therapy dog, Teddy, traveled around to various classrooms discussing what a therapy dog does and the requirements needed to become a handler. Mary’s goal was to bring joy to the students while also inspiring others to become a therapy dog handler. The Valley Forge family truly enjoyed having them for the day.

HHCS Photo