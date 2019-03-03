MVCTC students qualify for State competition

PLAIN CITY – Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) students competed and placed in the Regional SkillsUSA Contest on Satuday, February 16, at Tolles Career & Technical Center in Plain City, Ohio.

The following students qualified to compete at the SkillsUSA Ohio Competition on April 16-17, 2019, in Columbus. The state contests bring over 5,000 competitors, business and industry partners, instructors, and vendors together in over 100 contests in all 16 Career Pathways to showcase Career and Technical Education in Ohio.

Advertising Design – Chloe Thompson (Graphic Commercial Art student from Tipp City) placed third and Rivers McShirley (Graphic Commercial Art student from Tri-County North) placed first

Architectural Drafting – Ian Stewart (Architectural Design student from Tipp City) placed first

Carpentry – Chris Conarroe (Construction Carpentry student from Valley View) placed first

Collision Repair – Garrett Burton (Auto Collision student from Northmont) placed third

Welding – Sam Rhoades (Welding student from Ansonia) placed first

Esthetics – Kylee Moore (Cosmetology student from Eaton) placed third and Katy Hood (Cosmetology student from Valley View) placed second

Job Skill Demo A – Springg White (Cosmetology student from West Carrollton) placed third

Job Skill Demo Open – Kash Roberts (Cosmetology student from Valley View) placed first

Nail Care – Blake Hall (Cosmetology student from National Trail) placed second

Photography – Emily Smith (Graphic Photography student from Wayne) placed first

Opening & Closing Dental Assistant Team placed first- Lindsey Westergerdes (Versailles), Alina Brown (Wayne), Opening & Closing – Taryn Kiracofe (Eaton), Amanda Duffy (Carlisle), Brooklyn Murphy (Preble Shawnee), Maddyn McQueen (Twin Valley South), Jayla Hill (Vandalia Butler).

Promotional Bulletin Board Digital Design Team placed third – Katie Trout (Carlisle), Makaylee Kemen (Wayne), Makayla Litteral (Tipp City)

Team Works Team placed second – Chris Logel (Construction Carpentry student from Wayne), Jordan Lockhart (Electrical Trades student from Northmont), Ethan Robertson (HVAC student from Vandalia Butler), Shawn Wilges (Construction Carpentry student from Northmont).

SkillsUSA is a vital solution to the growing U.S. skills gap. SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens as it improves the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce. The nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry ensures America has the skilled workforce it needs to stay competitive. SkillsUSA helps every student excel through the development of SkillsUSA Framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. The association serves more than 360,000-member students and instructors per year in middle schools, high schools and colleges. This diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, the majority STEM-related. More than 600 corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA at the national level. SkillsUSA is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and is cited by the U.S. Department of Labor as “a successful model of employer-driven youth development training program.” SkillsUSA offers technical skill assessments and workplace credentials through the SkillsUSA Career Essentials program, a cutting-edge solution that defines, implements and measures career readiness skills for students. For more information: www.skillsusa.org

