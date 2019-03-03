City’s development corporation becomes active

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Community Improvement Corporation is about to return to action.

The CIC is a community development organization with guidelines set by the Ohio Revised Code. The Huber Heights CIC has not been active recently, but City Manager Rob Schommer told council that it could play a role in the city’s development efforts. A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to lay the groundwork for the group’s revival. Once that occurs, council will be asked to appoint four members to the commission.

Schommer also reported that water testing Wednesday at the Needmore Road water plant could cause some discoloration in the city’s water. The city is sending out notices to inform residents that the water is safe. If the water does not return to clear after running cold water for five minutes, residents are asked to call the city water department.

The city’s new Military and Veterans Commission will hold its first meeting this week, as well. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at city hall.

Other news from Monday night’s council meeting:

Council approved a new liquor permit for Family Dollar Stores of Ohio at 5958 Old Troy Pike.

Council passed a resolution to purchase new tasers for the police department to replace the city’s current outdated models at a cost not to exceed $11,730.

Councilman Richard Shaw told council about new businesses opening in the city. Burlington Stores will hold a grand opening Friday at the former H.H. Gregg location at 5545 Executive Blvd. Mayor Jeff Gore commented that Burlington has made a $10,000 donation to Huber Heights public schools and thanked the company for the donation. Shaw also said the Food Bazaar, an ethnic grocery, will open at 5755 Old Troy Pike within 30 days. Shaw also said he has scheduled a First Ward community meeting at Al’s Smoke House from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Shaw asked that the state’s proposed 18-cent gasoline tax be put on the agenda for council’s next work session.

By Dave Lindeman For the Courier

Reach Dave Lindeman at (937) 684-8983.

