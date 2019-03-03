HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of March 4-8:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 4

French toast, fruit or juice, milk

Tuesday, March 5

Mini bagels w/cinnamon cream cheese, fruit or juice, milk

Wednesday, March 6

Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk

Thursday, March 7

Cereal, fruit or juice, milk

Friday, March 8

Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, March 4

Pepperoni pizza, green beans, baby carrots w/dip, juice, milk

Tuesday, March 5

Chicken nuggets, corn, celery sticks w/dip, apple sauce or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, March 6

Cheese quesadilla, refried beans, cucumber slices, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, March 7

French toast w/sausage patties, hashbrown, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, March 8

Bosco pizza sticks, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, fresh fruit, milk

High School Lunch menu

Monday, March 4

Choice of pizza or Italian sub on bun, green beans, baby carrots w/dip, choice of fruit

Tuesday, March 5

Chicken nuggets w/roll or Philly cheesesteak, corn, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit

Wednesday, March 6

Cheese quesadilla or spicy chicken on bun, refried beans, cucumber slices, choice of fruit

Thursday, March 7

French toast w/sausage patties or hot ham & cheese sandwich, hashbrown, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit

Friday, March 8

Bosco pizza sticks or cheese calzone, broccoli & cheese, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.