HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of March 4-8:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, March 4
French toast, fruit or juice, milk
Tuesday, March 5
Mini bagels w/cinnamon cream cheese, fruit or juice, milk
Wednesday, March 6
Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk
Thursday, March 7
Cereal, fruit or juice, milk
Friday, March 8
Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, March 4
Pepperoni pizza, green beans, baby carrots w/dip, juice, milk
Tuesday, March 5
Chicken nuggets, corn, celery sticks w/dip, apple sauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, March 6
Cheese quesadilla, refried beans, cucumber slices, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, March 7
French toast w/sausage patties, hashbrown, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, March 8
Bosco pizza sticks, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, fresh fruit, milk
Junior High Lunch menu
High School Lunch menu
Monday, March 4
Choice of pizza or Italian sub on bun, green beans, baby carrots w/dip, choice of fruit
Tuesday, March 5
Chicken nuggets w/roll or Philly cheesesteak, corn, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit
Wednesday, March 6
Cheese quesadilla or spicy chicken on bun, refried beans, cucumber slices, choice of fruit
Thursday, March 7
French toast w/sausage patties or hot ham & cheese sandwich, hashbrown, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit
Friday, March 8
Bosco pizza sticks or cheese calzone, broccoli & cheese, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.