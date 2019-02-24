What’s happening in Huber Heights City Schools

HUBER HEIGHTS — Here’s what’s happening in the Huber Heights City Schools

Future Marching Warriors and Warriorettes

For all 8th grade students who intend to be a member of the Wayne High School Marching Band or Warriorettes next year there will be an informational parent/student meeting regarding the Disney World trip. Please plan to attend this meeting on Monday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m. in the Wayne High School Performing Arts Center. Please contact Kirsten.Showers@huberheightscityschools.org if you have any questions.

Wayne Blood Drive

The next Blood Drive will be on Monday, February 25. Sign-ups during Lunch. Students must check in with their Intervention teachers before going to the cafeteria.

Wayne Troupe to present Addams Family Musical

Wayne High School Troup 112 will present the Addams Family Musical March 21-23 at the Performing Arts Center. Performances are at 6 p.m. with a performance on Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m. Advance tickets are $7 with tickets at the door $10. Thursday, opening night performance, dress as your favorite GOTH character and receive $1 off tickets at the door ONLY. A limited number of seats are available for each performance.

Dayton-Montgomery County Scholarship

Any senior who has an unweighted cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher are eligible to apply, the deadline to apply is March 1. please see your counselor if you have questions, or get the website address from the main office.

Patricia B. Keith Scholarship Information

The Patricia B. Keith Scholarship is awarded each year to a graduating Wayne High School student(s). In order to be considered for the scholarship, students must complete each section of the application including two sealed letters of reference. All applicants must also have attended Huber Heights City Schools for a minimum of twelve (12) years. This year’s application includes a checklist to help applicants verify that all necessary sections of the application are completed and all required items are included. Completed applications for the 2019 award can be picked up in the Career Center & must be returned to Mrs. Bargo no later than March 22.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.