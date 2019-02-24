HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of February 25 – March 1:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, February 25
French toast, fruit or juice, milk
Tuesday, February 26
Mini bagels w/cinnamon cream cheese, fruit or juice, milk
Wednesday, February 27
Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk
Thursday, February 28
Cereal bar, fruit or juice, milk
Friday, March 1
Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, February 25
Chicken nuggets w/dinner roll, corn, baby carrots w/dip, juice, milk
Tuesday, February 26
Breakfast pizza, hashbrown, celery sticks w/dip, apple sauce or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, February 27
Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, grape tomatoes, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, February 28
Rib B Que on bun, grren beans, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, March 1
Pepperoni pizza, salad w/dressing, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, milk
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, February 25
Chicken nuggets w/dinner roll, corn, baby carrots w/dip, juice, milk
Tuesday, February 26
Spicy chicken on bun, oven fries, celery sticks w/dip, applesauce or fruit, milk
Wednesday, February 27
Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, grape tomatoes, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, February 28
Rib B Que on bun, grren beans, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, March 1
Pepperoni pizza, salad w/dressing, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, milk
High School Lunch menu
Monday, February 25
Chicken nuggets w/dinner roll, corn, baby carrots w/dip, choice of fruit
Tuesday, February 26
Spicy chicken on bun or chicken quesadilla, black beans, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit
Wednesday, February 27
Cheeseburger or bacon cheeseburer on bun, baked beans, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit
Thursday, February 28
Rib B Que on bun or choice of pizza, green beans, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit
Friday, March 1
Chicken patty on bun or burrito, oven fries, cucumber slices, choice of fruit
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.