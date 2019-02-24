HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of February 25 – March 1:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, February 25

French toast, fruit or juice, milk

Tuesday, February 26

Mini bagels w/cinnamon cream cheese, fruit or juice, milk

Wednesday, February 27

Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk

Thursday, February 28

Cereal bar, fruit or juice, milk

Friday, March 1

Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, February 25

Chicken nuggets w/dinner roll, corn, baby carrots w/dip, juice, milk

Tuesday, February 26

Breakfast pizza, hashbrown, celery sticks w/dip, apple sauce or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, February 27

Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, grape tomatoes, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, February 28

Rib B Que on bun, grren beans, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, March 1

Pepperoni pizza, salad w/dressing, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, milk

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, February 25

Chicken nuggets w/dinner roll, corn, baby carrots w/dip, juice, milk

Tuesday, February 26

Spicy chicken on bun, oven fries, celery sticks w/dip, applesauce or fruit, milk

Wednesday, February 27

Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, grape tomatoes, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, February 28

Rib B Que on bun, grren beans, fresh broccoli, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, March 1

Pepperoni pizza, salad w/dressing, cucumber slices, fresh fruit, milk

High School Lunch menu

Monday, February 25

Chicken nuggets w/dinner roll, corn, baby carrots w/dip, choice of fruit

Tuesday, February 26

Spicy chicken on bun or chicken quesadilla, black beans, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit

Wednesday, February 27

Cheeseburger or bacon cheeseburer on bun, baked beans, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit

Thursday, February 28

Rib B Que on bun or choice of pizza, green beans, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit

Friday, March 1

Chicken patty on bun or burrito, oven fries, cucumber slices, choice of fruit

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.